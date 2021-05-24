Sartell Officials Looking to Complete Several Walking Trail Gaps

SARTELL -- Sartell officials are looking to finish connecting several walking trail's during Monday meeting.

Get our free mobile app

The city received Transpiration Alternative Project funding to help complete four trail and sidewalk connections identified as gaps in the city's trail and sidewalk plan.

The priority areas include:

- 12th Street North between Riverside Avenue and 4th Avenue North

- 7th Street North between Riverside Avenue and 2nd Avenue North

- 3rd Street North between 19th Avenue North and 20th Avenue North

- 13th Avenue North just north of the Grizzly Lane intersection

Total cost for the project would be roughly $573,000 ($367,040 grant) and would include sidewalk, bituminous trail, driveway, pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and turf restoration.

If approved, trail designs would be completed this year with construction beginning next year.