Sartell Officials Expect Even More Commercial Development in 2023

SARTELL (WJON News) - After recording a record year in commercial growth and development, Sartell officials are expecting to surpass that in 2023.

Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says they have several large properties for development that can attract a wide variety of businesses.

Obviously the River Crossing area, next to Highway 15, has the highest traffic counts. Some of your brand name businesses are looking there. You've got restaurants and hotels that are looking at other places in Sartell. Then one of the properties we are continue to work on redevelopment from a city perspective is mill site.

Fitzthum says much like the River Crossing site, once a few core tenants establish themselves that creates a domino effect for other developers to move to town.

He says they've already had developers engage about the former paper mill site, as well as near the community center.

Unfortunately nothing we can share today, but we are excited about a few projects that are in the works right now. They haven't formally submitted their plans to the city yet but once they do we will be excited to share them.

As for projects currently underway, Chipotle opened earlier this month, with Mister Carwash and Starbucks expected to open in the near future.

Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Professionals is also building a new 12,000 square-foot facility, which expects to open in May.