Sartell Officials Considers Options For Sauk River Regional Park

SARTELL -- Sartell officials weighed in on what amenities to provide at Sauk River Regional Park during Monday's council meeting.

The city has $450,000 in DNR grant money, which needs to be spend by this summer, and $500,000 of state bonding money, which needs to be spent by 2022, for improvements to the park.

Some of the options discussed included a fat tire bike trail, a paved trail from the parking lot to the swimming beach, a plaza with some shade structures near the beach and a lookout tower.

The city has been looking at redeveloping the park for several years and prioritizing what unique features would make the park more attractive to residents.

Staff will present the proposed amenities to the DNR and Bonding Committee for final costs and approvals.

Sauk River Regional Park is located behind Sam's Club.