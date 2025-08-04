October 26, 1948 - July 31, 2025

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 8, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for James Kotzer, age 76, of Sartell, who passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at his home. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 7, 2025 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday all at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jim was born on October 26, 1948, to Michael and Mary (Roske) Kotzer in St. Anna, Minnesota. He grew up in the St. Anna area and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1967. Jim was united in marriage to Susan E. Braegelmann on April 26, 1969 ,at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Shortly after, he was drafted into the United States Army and honorably served his country from 1969 until 1971 during the Vietnam War. While deployed to Vietnam, Jim served in Field Artillery for the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment the “Blackhorse Regiment”. Upon his return home in 1971 he began working for Susan’s brother, building homes for Joe’s Custom Building. After ten years of service Jim decided to return to school and attended the St. Cloud Technical and Community College to become a plumber. He worked in the plumbing trade until his retirement in the early 2000s. He was a member of the St. Cloud V.F.W. #428, and the U.A. Plumbers Local #15.

Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed going hunting, fishing, trap shooting, camping and four wheeling. When he wasn’t in the outdoors, Jim could be found playing cards, especially cribbage. He will be remembered for his love of visiting with people, his dry sense of humor and for the many stories that he had.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Susan; children, Jim (fiancé, Shannon Paggen) and Tammy (Brian) Mruz; grandchildren, Alexis, Anna, Hailey, and Rylie; siblings, John (Linda) and Susie Hill; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.