Sartell Mayor Presents State of City

Get our free mobile app

SARTELL -- This month’s Sartell Chamber of Commerce meeting featured a State of the City update.

Mayor Ryan Fitzhum’s address Tuesday hit two main themes.

One is active and one is emerging. That's how we look at our community and what's happening in our community. From an active perspective, we're going to touch on some of the road projects happening; some of the pedestrian trails that we're improving. Some of the emerging and growth areas is business development. You know, 2021, we have over $45 million in construction both residential and commercial combined.

Fitzhum provided details on the County Road One construction project, a new mountain bike trail in the city and the status of a committee researching a new hotel.

Turning toward 2022 planning and beyond, inflation and talk of a recession weigh’s on the city council as they begin the budget process.

Sartell has long prided ourselves for having the lowest tax rate city tax rate in the area. We're coming off of a year of 20 to 25% valuation increases for property taxes. And so it's hitting people in their pocketbooks directly. We're looking to what we can do as we plan for the budget of 2023 and what our taxes need to be so that we can be as fiscally conservative as possible.

The Sartell Chamber of Commerce meets monthly at the Waters Church in Sartell.