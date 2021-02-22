Sartell Man Taken to Hospital After Crashing Snowmobile

SARTELL -- A Sartell man was taken to the hospital after being thrown from his machine Saturday.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. off of County Road 2, north of St. Stephen.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Darren Trousil was riding in the northbound ditch when he went over a driveway and went airborne.

Authorities say when the snowmobile landed, Trousil lost control of the machine, throwing him from it and rolled several times.

Trousil was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff's office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, along with speed. The crash remains under investigation.

