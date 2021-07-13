Sartell Man Seriously Hurt in Crash on Highway 15 in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sartell man suffered serious injuries in a crash on Highway 15 in Sauk Rapids.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection with County Road 29.

An RV driven by 42-year-old Mark Meredith of South Haven was going north on the highway when troopers say he ran a red light and struck a car driven by 35-year-old Adam Pederson of Sartell, which was going west.

Pederson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Meredith, an adult passenger, and seven children in the RV were not hurt.

