Sartell Looking to Hire Asst. City Admin/Economic Director

SARTELL -- Applications are being accepted for a city government position in Sartell.

The city is looking to hire an Assistant City Administrator/Community & Economic Development Director.

City Administrator Anna Gruber says they are looking to fill the role left behind by Anita Archambeau, who announced her resignation back in July.

Responsibilities would focused on managing and planning Sartell's long-range economic growth and development. A Bachelor's degree is required and experience in local government is preferred.

The pay range would be between $80,000 and $103,000 per year and applications can be found on the Sartell website.

Gruber says with the COVID-19 situation on-going, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.