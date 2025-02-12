Sartell Lions Working on Spring Projects

The Sartell Lions Club has organized a pair of events this spring. Lions Club members Stu Giffin, Zach Dingmann, and Cody Hauser joined me on WJON. The first event is March 4-6 where the club will screen 1,700 Sartell students grades K-5 for vision problems at Sartell Elementary Schools. The 2nd event is their annual Spring Clean Up Fundraiser on April 26.

Get our free mobile app

Dingmann says the vision screening event is similar to ones that have been done by Lions Clubs in other nearby communities. He says this is the 2nd year the Lions Club has been involved with this. Dingmann says the screening process takes just seconds with the trained Club members administering the test. He says they screened more than 1,600 students last year and found that 8% of those screened had some vision concerns. Those referrals were sent home with the students.

Sartell Lions Spring Clean Up (photo - Kim Carlson) Sartell Lions Spring Clean Up (photo - Kim Carlson) loading...

Stu Giffin is the Sartell Lions Club President and a member since 2005. He says the club has been involved in numerous projects throughout the community with the signature project being the Lions Park on Pine Cone Road across from City Hall. He says the club is working with the city to build a restroom/shelter on the property and eliminate the portable toilet. To fund these projects the club holds fundraisers each year.

Sartell Lions Spring Clean Up (photo - Kim Carlson) Sartell Lions Spring Clean Up (photo - Kim Carlson) loading...

The Spring Clean UP fundraiser will be held Saturday April 26 from 8am - noon at the Sartell Immediate School parking lot. It is their annual spring cleanup where residents can dispose of for example; household appliances, electronics, office furniture, car batteries, florescent bulbs, and tires. Cody Hauser says they also do pickups of items in Sartell, Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud. There is a cost to dispose of each item collected.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Stu, Zach and Cody, it is available below.