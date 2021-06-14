Sartell Lifts Water Ban, Asks for Odd/Even Compliance

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has lifted the water ban put into place last Wednesday.

The city is once again allowing residents to irrigate their lawn based on the odd/even yard sprinkling ordinance. Sartell officials say those who don't comply with the odd/even schedule will be cited.

The water ban was put into place due to dangerously low water levels. The city says the combination of drought-like conditions, overuse of irrigation systems, and some residents not following the odd/even regulations were to blame. In addition, a house fire on June 4th used significant water resources.

City officials ask residents to help conserve water resources by watering between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., making sure sprinkler heads are watering the grass and not the driveway or street, and consider only watering 2-3 times per week instead of every other day.

Sauk Rapids remains in a watering ban until further notice.