Sartell Lifts Water Ban, Returning to Odd/Even Watering Schedule

SARTELL -- The Sartell City Council has voted to lift the full water ban, effective immediately.

The decision was made during Monday's city council meeting.

The city will return to their normal odd/even watering schedule for the remainder of the season.

Residents are asked to be mindful that the city is still categorized as being in a "severe drought" by the DNR.

To keep water levels where they need to be residents are asked to only water when necessary and on your designated day.