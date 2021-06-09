Sartell, Sauk Rapids Issue Temporary Water Ban

SARTELL -- Sartell and Sauk Rapids are enforcing a temporary water ban effective Tuesday.

Due to the drought-like weather, city officials say residents have been watering more, which is causing the city to see extremely low water levels.

In order to avoid a water emergency, residents and business owners are being asked not to use their sprinkler systems.

Sartell will also be closing the splash pad (Celebration Pool is not affected) while Sauk Rapids will be closing their splash pad and wading pool.

Public Works crews will be monitoring water levels to determine when it's safe to lift the ban.

Residents and business who ignore the water ban will be given a citation.

Sauk Rapids officials says an exemption will be available for residents with newly planted/seeded areas, but must contact the city to be issued a permit.

Your cooperation is appreciative at this time and both Sauk Rapids and Sartell officials will continue to provide updates when available.