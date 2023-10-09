Sartell Inducts 10 Into Athletic Hall of Fame

Sartell-St. Stephen High School inducted 10 new members into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame Friday. The group was recognized at halftime of the Sartell vs. Moorhead football game and had 75 people gather at the Boy Scouts of America Building on Friday to celebrate this class.

photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson

The 10 inducted include:

Erin Deters-Kanak - Class of 2013 She was a three sport athlete, she participated in soccer, hockey, and softball. She went on to play Division I hockey at Bemidji State and softball.

Marissa Wood – Class of 2013 Athletic Director Bruce Thompson says Marissa had a tremendous career in the pool for the Sartell Girls Swim & Dive program.

Ellen Bloom – Class of 2013 Thompson says Bloom also dominated in the pool. She was part of the 2013 graduating class, and like Marissa, set the bar for future Sartell Swimmers.

Dave Olson – Coach of Girls Swimming & Diving. He was Head Coach for the Girls Swim & Dive Program from 1989-2000, and then 2005-2017. He also coached boys swimming, 1989-2000, and girls golf 1996-2015.

Heidi Peterson-Winkels Class of 2010 Heidi was a two-sport athlete for the Sabres, she ran cross country and track.

Dan Gaughan - Class of 2005 He was a two-sport standout in football and baseball. Team Captain for both sports and All-Conference award winner in both sports.

Kent Nathe – Class of 2003 He was a 4 Time State Wrestling Entrant, 2 Time State Place winner (4th Place and 2nd Place). Had a 133-44 Career Record which is 6th in school history in wins. (was career wins leader when he graduated).

Kjell Man – Class of 2011 He played soccer in the fall, hockey in the winter, and track in the spring. He was a 4 year varsity letter winner in hockey and soccer and 3 year letter winner in track.

Sean Mann – Class of 2011 Sean was a three sport athlete for the Sabres, he played soccer in the fall for Coach Hager, and hockey in the winter for Coach Hacker, and track in the spring. Sean was a four year letter winner in soccer, he was a 2 year captain, a 2 time all conference selection, All-section, 2-time All-Area team, and was part of the first boys soccer Central Lakes Conference Championship team.

Kerry Snow – Class of 2002 Kerry was a standout tennis player for the Sabres. She was a 2002 Minnesota State High School AA Singles Champion; first in decades to win outside of Minneapolis section; 4 time State Singles tournament participant.