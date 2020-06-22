Sartell Hires New Finance Director

SARTELL -- Sartell officials have approved hiring another member to their staff.

During Monday's meeting, the council approved hiring Robb Voshell as the city's new Finance Director.

City Administrator Anna Gruber says the hiring is a great opportunity for the city to have an on-site finance director since Mary Degiovanni transitioned out of the roll.

Gruber says Voshell is a Sartell native and went to college at St. John's University.

He is expected to start his new role on July 8th.