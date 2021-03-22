Sartell Hires First Full-Time Fire Chief

SARTELL-- The city of Sartell has hired their first full time fire chief.

During Monday’s meeting, the city council approved hiring Peter Kedrowski to the position. He will start on April 12th.

Since he was 18, Kedrowski has served as a volunteer firefighter in Rice. He was then hired as a full-time firefighter for the St. Cloud Fire Department before earning his rank as Captain six years ago.

I'm honored to serve in this exciting opportunity in a growing city like Sartell. The City leadership knows this is a changing environment and understands the needs for this department to evolve. We're respecting the 100 year history of the department while moving forward.

Kedrowski will be working with Sartell's 29 volunteer firefighters and the Sartell Police Department to serve our community in safety and protection.

Sartell's current part-time Fire Chief, Jim Sattler, is looking forward to working with Kedrowski to provide a smooth, effective transition for everyone.