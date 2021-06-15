Sartell Dance Studio Excited For Next Chapter In New Space

SARTELL -- A popular Sartell dance studio will soon have a new home.

Renovations are underway to convert the former Sartell police station into the new Studio B. Dance Studio.

Owners Catie and Charlie Bunde bought the building from the city back in April. Charlie says with several walls starting to come down, you really begin to see vision of their new space.

You're gonna walk in to the main lobby area, that use to an office, to an open lobby with welcoming people. Then on your left you will see a large dance studio and on your right two more larger studios.

Catie, a life long dancer, first opened the dance studio two years ago and quickly outgrew their space.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

She says they started to look at their options, when they learned this building was available.

We wanted to stay local, but we were looking at different space. It was pretty incredible what the cost and commitment were for some of these spaces we looked at. Then when the city approached us about this building becoming available, everything fell into place.

Catie says the biggest change will be going from just one dance floor, to three when the renovations are finished. She says they even plan to make one dance floor available for rent to groups and organizations needing a space to practice.

Studio B offers a variety of tap, jazz, hip-hop, ballet and creative movement classes for ages 3 through adults.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

If all goes well they hope to hold their grand opening by October.

Studio B will continue to offer classes in their currently location, at 101 7th Street North next to Hardware Hank, until their new building is ready.

The old police station was put up for sale after the department moved into the new Public Safety Facility last summer.