Sartell Considering Hiring Firm for Community Development Role

SARTELL -- The Sartell city council will look to fill their vacant Community Development Director position during Monday's meeting.

The council will look to enter an agreement with the firm Sourcewell to oversee growth within Sartell. The position became available in July when Anita Archambeau announced her resignation.

City Administrator Mary Degiovanni says with Sartell's continued growth, staff thought it be a good time to go in a different direction.

We have so much growth potential in Sartell that we thought it would be good to bring in a fresh set of eyes instead of one individual. The benefits of a firm is you have a whole team that can help in areas of focus for Sartell.

Degiovanni says this is similar to how Archambeau joined their staff.

The agreement would be for the next six months, at which time staff would re-assess how things are going and determine the best long term solution.