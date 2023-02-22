Sartell Close to Announcing New Anchor Tenant at River Crossing

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum expects a major announcement next week of an anchor tenant into the River Crossing commercial development along Highway 15 and County Road 1. Fitzthum stopped short of calling it a retail business but did say it is something Sartell doesn't have. He says the Starbucks at River Crossing is expected to open within the next 2 to 3 weeks joining Chipotle and Mister Carwash in that development.

Fitzthum also indicated he expects a new hotel to start construction in Sartell this spring with the location likely being near the Community Center along the Pine Cone Road corridor. He says it is a nationally known hotel and this addition will likely include a restaurant as part of it.

Fitzthum in past conversations on WJON indicated he expects 2023 to be a big year in Sartell for commercial development. He says he expects the spring and summer will bring new additions in many locations in Sartell including the medical hub near Highway 15 and County Road 120. Fitzthum believes the increased commercial development will help Sartell residents reduce their property tax burden.

Sartell is expected to take over ownership of the former papermill site within the next month. Fitzthum says the city would then make that property available for commercial development for interested developers.

