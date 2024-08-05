Sarah Mathilda Swendsen (Rider), 97, Cold Spring

November 25, 1926 - August 3, 2024

Sarah Mathilda Swendsen (Rider) of Cold Spring, passed into eternal life on August 3rd, 2024 at the age of 97 years.

She was born November 25, 1926, in Calumet City, Illinois, to Clara and George Rider; graduated from Hillsdale College in 1949; married her high school sweetheart, James Swendsen, shortly thereafter.

Together they raised four children; Chris, Cathy, Mark and Karin. Love of nature and the great outdoors defined their lives. The first 25 years of their married lives were spent in Golden Valley, Minnesota on the shores of Bassets Creek. Love of sailing began at that time with amazing handcrafted boats on the urban Minneapolis lakes. When the children left home, the big moves began to Canadian waters, then the pacific northwest areas of Belleview, Poulsbo, Vancouver, BC and finally Anacortes. She relocated to St Cloud Mn at age 85. The last year of her life was spent in Cold Spring at Benedictine Assumption Community.

Sarah is survived by her children Chris (Dara) Swendsen, Cathy (Ed) Laubach, Mark (Cheryl Brueshaber) Swendsen, and Karin Swendsen. Grandchildren; Kerry (Shelly) Baribeau, Derek Swendsen, Matthew (Lisa) Laubach, Jennifer (John) Sullivan, Mike (Mary Kosciolek) Laubach, Melissa and Valerie Swendsen. Great-grandchildren; Jordan, Gavin and Kaitlyn Baribeau, Kaden Swendsen, Taylor and Jacob Laubach, Anthony Scott, Ingrid, Benjamin and Lucinda Sullivan.

Preceding her in death; parents George and Clara Rider, husband James, and infant son, James.

Memorials preferred to Whitney Senior Center or First presbyterian Church.

Celebration of Sarah’s life will be Friday August 9, 20204 at Wilson Park Pavilion, 625 NE Riverside Dr, St Cloud MN; Time 11:00am; We will celebrate with a tea party. Hats are encouraged, but not required.