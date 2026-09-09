St. Cloud — Sarah K. Golombecki, 45, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2026, at St. Cloud Church of Christ. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

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