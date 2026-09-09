Obituary For Sarah K. Golombecki – 45

Obituary For Sarah K. Golombecki – 45

Photo by Ashlee Marie on Unsplash

St. Cloud — Sarah K. Golombecki, 45, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2026, at St. Cloud Church of Christ. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: Williams Dingmann obituary

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud

Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud

Categories: Obituaries

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