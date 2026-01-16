November 12, 1977 - December 30, 2025

Sara Ann (Veenstra) Loftus passed away on December 30, 2025, at the age of 48 in St, Michael, Minnesota.

Sara was born on November 12, 1977, to Brad and LuAnn (Larson) Veenstra in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1996. From there, she continued her education at St. Cloud State University. In 2000, Sara graduated with a degree in Finance.

Sara loved going to hockey games, crafting, spending time with friends and family, and her beloved dog, Kai.

Sara is survived by her daughter, Sydney Balfanz; parents, Brad and LuAnn Veenstra; brother, Phil Veenstra; sister, Lisa Veenstra; nephew, Tyler Veenstra; and niece, Clementine Mueller.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Brent Loftus; grandparents, Thomas and Jean Veenstra and Gordon and Gwen Larson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 24, from 10:00 a.m. to noon followed by a Prayer Service at Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 County Road 8 SE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.