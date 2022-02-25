Sandra “Sandy” L. Lang, 77, Princeton

October 21, 1944 - February 23, 2022

Sandra “Sandy” Lang, age 77, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2022, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton, MN. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Sandy was born to Lester and Bertha (Solmonson) Nelson on October 21, 1944, in Milaca. She graduated from Milaca High School with the Class of 1962. Sandy was married to Daniel Lang on April 20, 1963. With her servant’s heart, Sandy went on to work as a nurse’s aide at the Brainerd State Hospital and after moving to Bragg City, MO, she found work in a nursing home and enjoyed living there with her husband for over 25 years. She will be remembered for her love of family, her beautiful garden, her infamous casseroles and hot dishes, and her dog, Mitzi.

Sandy is survived by her children, Linda (Jim) Gleason of Isanti, Charlotte (Allen) Eli of Princeton, and Regina Bataineh of Eau Claire, WI; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; eight siblings; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel in 2009; son, Daniel in 2010; and sister, Janice.