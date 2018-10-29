Sandra ‘Sandy’ Anderson, 67, Foley

December 5, 1950 - October 29, 2018

Sandra ‘Sandy’ Anderson, age 67, of Foley died Monday, October 29, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial services for Sandy will be 12:00 PM on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Timothy Wittwer will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until noon at the funeral home.

Sandra Elizabeth (Lachowitzer) Anderson was born December 5, 1950 in Perham, Minnesota the daughter of Frank and Jackie (Grover) Lachowitzer. She graduated from Perham High School; went on to attend nursing school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; then Metro State College in White Bear Lake for quality control management. She married Jack Anderson who later preceded her in death. Sandy was an excellent cook, enjoyed playing golf, and traveling. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Sandy is survived by her mother, Jackie Lachowitzer of Perham; companion of 30 years, Denny Dierkes of Foley; son, William of St. Cloud; brothers: Steve (Jeanne) of Princeton, Mike (Dena) of Fargo, Tim (Cheryl) of Perham, Don (Candy) of Ottertail, and David (Ann) of Kansas City, MO; sister, Connie (Rich) Harwell of Hastings; 4 grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father and son, Jericho Harding.