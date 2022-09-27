Sandra P. “Sandy” Wolbeck, 81, Sauk Rapids, formerly of Sartell

November 14, 1940 - September 15, 2022

attachment-Sandy Wolbeck loading...

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Sandra P. “Sandy” Wolbeck, age 81 of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Sartell will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Sandy received her angel wings on Thursday September 15, 2022, at Ridgeview Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family, she is now at peace. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Private interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Little Falls.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am - one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the St. Francis Parish Gathering Space in Sartell.

Sandra P. Wolbeck was born November 14, 1940 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Percy and Jeroma (Zenner) Parsons. She was the first-born daughter of eight children and helped care for her siblings. Sandy was employed at Fandel’s Department Store in St. Cloud. She married Leonard F. Wolbeck on April 23, 1963 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud; together they raised four sons.

Sandy enjoyed bowling, reading, dancing with Leonard, sister weekends at the casino, baking banana bread for friends and family and making homemade chow mein. Sandy would never miss the opportunity to go shopping with friends, attend an event, even for all the grandchildren and great grandchildren! She loved her family, the color blue, the Minnesota Twins & Viking Games and to watch movies on the Hallmark Channel. Sandy enjoyed her time at the Memory Care Unit playing Bingo and participating in all of the activities with the staff and friends.

Sandy is survived by her sons, Mike (Terry), Doug (Jackie), Kurt (DeNetta) and Brad (Stacy); 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; four siblings, Richard (Diane) Parsons, Sue (Pat) James, Pam Hines and JeriAnn Fiereck, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, and one granddaughter.

She will be greatly missed and her kindness & love will be remembered by her family and all who knew her!

The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the amazing staff of Ridgeview-Prairie Ridge and St. Croix Hospice for all of the love, care and support they provided to our mom.