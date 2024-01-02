Sandra M. Glover, 79, Sauk Rapids

July 31, 1944 - December 31, 2023

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, January 5, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Sandra M. Glover, age 79, who passed away on Sunday at Gardens of Foley. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be in Langola Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Sandi was born July 31, 1944 in Devils Lake, ND to Norman & Helen (Luedke) Hall. She was a 1962 graduate of Technical High School and upon graduation, left St. Cloud in March 1963 to find work with the federal government in Maryland. She worked for Philco Ford, a NASA contractor, in Riverdale, MD as a secretary and was accepted at the National Weather Service as a secretary in 1971. She advanced to other federal agencies including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as a Telecommunications Management Assistant and received several awards for outstanding work, including a letter from President Gerald R. Ford for saving thousands of dollars in telecommunications costs. Sandi married Gerald Eugene Glover in 1965 and divorced in 1970.

Sandi left Maryland in 1981 and moved to Las Vegas, NV where she went to work for the Internal Revenue Service Auditing Section. She then moved on to the Department of Housing and Urban Development where she worked as a Property Disposition Specialist; a Multifamily Loan Management Specialist; and retired from federal service in 1994 as the Branch Chief, Single Family Loan Management and Property Disposition. Upon completion of the federal service, Sandi went to work for Central Credit LLC (later known as Global Cash Access and Central Credit) as a Customer Service Representative where she excelled and finally retired for good in 2011. Sandi moved to Sauk Rapids in July 2014.

Sandi was a member of the Washington, DC Choral Society and Grace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bowling, roller and ice skating, bingo, softball, singing and dancing. Her favorite hobby was poker where she was the Ladies Tournament Champion at the Tropicana Hotel & Casino in 1983 and 1984. She was the 6th place finisher in the World Series of Poker Ladies Tournament at the Binion’s Horseshoe and Casino in 1983 and the only three-time champion of the Ladies Tournament at the Stardust Hotel & Casino in 1982.

Survivors include her sister, Linda (John) Claude of St. Cloud; nieces, Tammy (Luther) Berryhill and Tina Molitor; nephews, John (Amy) Claude and Chad (Jess) Claude. She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Jeremy Claude and niece, Laurie Larsen.