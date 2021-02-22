Sandra Jean Hinkemeyer, 77, Foley

May 30, 1943 - February 18, 2021

Sandra Hinkemeyer, age 77 of Foley passed away February 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. Rev. Joseph Bachowski will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Sandra Jean Hinkemeyer was born May 30, 1943 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Roy and Margaret (Clark) Snyder. She moved to Minnesota when she was 4 years old and attended Tech High School. She married Clyde Hinkemeyer on November 24, 1960 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Sandra loved gardening and canning, and will be remembered for her famous dill pickles. She loved hosting and cooking for others. She enjoyed crafting, antiquing, ceramics and quilting. She organized the 4-H craft workshop & was a 4-H Key Leader for 25 years. She was a member of the Christian Women and volunteered in the quilting group and funeral lunch group at St. Lawrence Parish. Sandra worked at Fingerhut and drove bus for the Foley School District. She worked hard on the farm & enjoyed plowing fields and spending time on the tractor. She cherished her friends and loved playing pranks with them. She adored her family and spending time with her many grandchildren, her “babies”. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Clyde, Foley and children: Jackie (Bryan) Lipsey, Park Rapids; Paul (Patty), Sauk Rapids; Wendy (Robert) Woolard, Foley; Pam (Brad) Pederson, St. Cloud; Heidi Swartz, Foley; Bruce (Lisa), Palmer; Jennifer (Sam) Smekofske, Duelm and sister, Teresa (Dave) Thome, Seattle, brother-in-law, Bob Litzinger, St. Cloud, 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Christina Hinkemeyer and son, Bradley Hinkemeyer, sister, Veronica Litzinger and brother, Jeff Snyder.