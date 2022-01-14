Sandra J. Mages, 84, Lino Lakes, formerly of St. Cloud

June 8, 1937 – January 12, 2022

attachment-Sandra Mages loading...

Sandra Jane Mages, age 84, Lino Lakes, MN, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Cerenity Care Center, White Bear Lake, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. The service will be live streamed. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Sandra was born June 8, 1937 in Buffalo, MN to Archie D. and Ethel V. (Anderson) Cummings. She won the title of Miss Buffalo and graduated from Buffalo High School. On April 4, 1959 Sandra was united in marriage to Arnold J. Mages in Buffalo, MN. She was employed in in daycare and preschool settings. First by Gaetz Kiddie Care in St. Cloud and then for CentraCare Health System. Sandra loved cooking and spending time with family. She especially enjoyed their time together at Lake Miltona.

Survivors include her children, Kirk Mages of St. Cloud, MN; Tim Mages of St. Cloud, MN; Stacy Gerding of Lino Lakes, MN; and Shannon (Mark) Mages-Ostoff of Excelsior, MN; brother, Gary (Sharon) Cummings of Foster City, CA; eight grandchildren, Jack, Jordyn, Tony, Jaycie, Rob, Jacob, Aubree and Reed; four great grandchildren, Nolan, Charlotte, Kaiser and Maddy; and one great grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arnold on December 25, 2012, grandson, Daniel Mages on October 8, 2018, daughter-in-law, Julie Mages on August 17, 2019, and brother Bruce Cummings.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Special Olympics.