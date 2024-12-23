Sandra F. Hlady, 75, Sauk Rapids

June 12, 1949 - December 20, 2024

Services will be at a later date for Sandra Hlady, age 75, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital with her family by her side. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Sandra was born June 12, 1949 in St. Paul to Harold and Mary (Uranek) Lindquist. She grew up in Minneapolis and lived in Cloquet, Bismarck, Fisher, and Atlanta. Sandra was an Elementary Teacher and taught at United Tribe in Bismarck, ND for 13 years and at Fisher Public Schools where she retired. She proudly served in the Army National Guard for six years and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Sandra enjoyed bears, moscato wine, fishing, and the Minnesota Twins. She was kind, forgiving, strong-willed, faithful, always smiling and laughing, and had a positive outlook on life.

Survivors include her sons, Michael (Tracy) Hlady, Jr. of Newport Ritchey, FL, Mason (Nicole) Hlady of Sartell, and Matthew (Ann Scanlon) Hlady of St. Paul; granddaughter, Ainsley; and brother, Dean Lindquist. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, JoAnne Lindquist.

Memorials are preferred to North American Bear Center in Ely, MN.