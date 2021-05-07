Sandra D. “Sandy” Mitchell, 57, Waite Park, formerly of St. Paul

September 16, 1963 – May 3, 2021

Sandra D. “Sandy” Mitchell, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 3, 2021 at her home in Waite Park, MN.

A memorial service celebrating Sandy’s life will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Indian Mounds Park, 10 Mounds Blvd., St. Paul, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Sandra Denise Mitchell was born on September 16, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Gloria (McKinney) Mitchell. Sandy loved being with her family and was always laughing, smiling and singing. She will be fondly remembered for her amazing cooking skills and love of the color red.

Sandy is survived by her mother, Gloria Mitchell of St. Cloud; children, Sophia and Jeremy Mitchell of St. Paul; six grandchildren, RaQuan, ShyAnn, Alexanria, Alysen, Ayden and Anzae; brothers, Ronald Kenebrew of Portland, OR; Earl (Peggy) Mitchell of St. Cloud; Dwight Giffin of Chicago, IL; Maurice (Trina) Mitchell of Indiana; and Gary Mitchell of St. Paul; sisters, Theresa Mitchell of St. Paul; and Simone Mitchell of Chicago, IL; and soul mate, Andre Jointer of St. Paul and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Mitchell and brother, Robert Mitchell, II.