Sally E. Heyl Weber, 77, Zimmerman

December 7, 1944 - December 15, 2021

Sally Elizabeth Heyl Weber, age 77 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at CentraCare Health, Monticello. Memorial Services will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 20, 2021, at New Life Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Chuck Pruett will officiate.

Sally was born the daughter of Rodney and Elizabeth Heyl on December 7, 1944, in Princeton, NJ. As a family they lived overseas and stateside due to her father’s military career. Sally attended school in Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and graduated from Glendale High School in Arizona. She also attended college overseas for a period of time.

Sally married Edward Weber on July 7, 1978, in Phoenix, AZ. They eventually made their home in Minnesota. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, quilting, and spending time with her family.

Sally is survived by her loving husband, Eddie; sons, Ray (Becky) Hutchinson, Patrick (Paula) Hutchinson, Michael (Jamie) Hutchinson, and Bernie (Lorrie) Weber; grandchildren, Beth (Nick), Becky (Josh), Joshua, Christina, Nathan, Holly, Tim (Ashley), Kayla, Lennon, and Xavier; and great-grandchildren, Abby, Aleah, Carter, Colten, Amaya-Jo, David, and Louie.

She was preceded in death by her parents.