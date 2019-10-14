S. Victor “Vic” Beckman, 79, Sartell

November 6, 1939 – October 13, 2019

S. Victor “Vic” Beckman, age 79, of Sartell passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Therapy Suites of the Chateau Waters Senior Living Community.

A gathering celebrating Vic’s life will be held from 4:30-7:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud with a sharing of memories at 6:00 PM.

Seth Victor Beckman was born on November 6, 1939 in Little Falls, MN to Seth and Mildred (Anderson) Beckman. Vic earned his Bachelor of Science from Mankato State University in 1963 and began his teaching career at Tech High School in St. Cloud. This is where he met Susan Carey, to whom he was married on August 7, 1965 in Virginia, MN. Vic taught Language Arts, Speech and Theater at Tech H.S. until 1970 when he transferred to Apollo H.S. where he taught until his retirement in 1996. Family is what Vic loved most and put above all else. He also loved picnics with grandchildren, the Detroit Tigers and Lions, gardening, cooking, baking, woodworking, taking spontaneous trips, annual fishing trips, lutefisk, Swedish classes, tours to Sweden, and being 120% Swedish. His family and others will remember Vic for being a selfless, caring, principled, honorable, proud, jokester, teaser and all around good man who never complained.

Vic is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Susan Carey Beckman of Sartell; children, Meg (Tom) Oehrlein of Waite Park and Seth Beckman of Yorktown, IN; grandchildren, Emily Oehrlein of St. Cloud and Hannah Oehrlein of Waite Park, MN; sisters, Janet Beckman of Willmar, MN and Diane (Stanley) Johnson of Lompoc, CA; and grand puppies, Jack, Jonas and Kip.

Vic was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ione Anderson; and dogs, Katie and Ben.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Apollo Connection Scholarship Fund or the American Swedish Institute.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital, Centracare Hospice, Lincare, and Therapy Suites for the wonderful and loving care they have provided over the years.