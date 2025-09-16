May 4, 1980 - September 4, 2025

Ryan Riggs, 45, passed away on September 4, 2025, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Born on May 4, 1980. Ryan lived a life marked by dedication to his work, his community, and those he held dear.

Ryan was employed at Grede Foundries for many years, where he made life long friends. Outside of his professional life, he found great joy and purpose in riding his motorcycle and serving with pride as a former member of the Chain of Lakes Fire Department. His involvement with the department reflected his commitment to helping others and being an active part of his community.

He was a loving husband to Julie Doubek-Mills and a devoted stepfather to Mikayla and Ethan (Grace). Ryan also shared close bonds with his family. He is remembered by his father Dana Lund; step-father Dana Lund; sisters Kristina (Andrew) Vann and Michelle (Darby) Peacock; grandparents Raymond and Mary Riggs; and many nieces and nephews who loved him deeply.

Ryan was preceded in death by his mother Kathleen Lund and grandparents Lawrence and Cheryl Lund.

A visitation will be at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN Friday, September 19, 2025 from 5pm-8pm.

May Ryan’s memory bring comfort to those who knew him and continue to inspire acts of kindness and service in his honor.