Ruth T. Monson, 76, Pierz

June 27, 1948 - November 25, 2024

attachment-Ruth Monson loading...

Ruth T. Monson, age 76, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2024 at St. John Nepomuk Church in Lastrup. Father David Maciej will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church..

Ruth was born on June 27, 1948 in Little Falls to Michael and Theresa (Boser) Schmidtbauer. She was united in marriage to Ronald “Ron” Monson in August of 1966 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Hillman. After spending a couple years in Germany while Ron was in the service, they lived most of their life in Pierz. Ruth was a dairy farmer most of her life and worked at St. Gabriel’s Hospital as a housekeeper for four years, and at Horizon Health as a secretary for three years. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Lastrup and was a member of the Christian Women. Ruth was a hard worker. She loved spending time with her family and was proud of her children and grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Ron of Pierz; children, Ronnie (Nancy) Monson of Hillman, Rick (Stacy) Monson of Hillman, Rob (Natalie) Monson of Freedom; sister, Lila (Alan) Vogtlin and Rita Schmidtbauer; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Herb, Don, Dan, and Dave Schmidtbauer and Rose Mijka.