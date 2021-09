April 23, 1926 - March 29, 2020

A Memorial Mass in honor of Ruth M. Worm will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Luncheon to follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School both in Richmond.

Due to the unfortunate events of Covid the family was unable to have a memorial at the time of Ruth's passing on March 23, 2020.