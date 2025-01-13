Ruth Loretta Lang, 78, Cold Spring

September 8, 1946 - January 11, 2025

Ruth Loretta Lang (Zierden) age 78, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Ruth is survived by her husband: Sheldon; children: Michella (David) Priest; Michael (Nancy) Lang; Julie (Eddie) Froehle; grandchildren: Abigail (Mel Sanders) Lang; Isabel (William) McNally; Xander Priest; Madelena Priest; sibling: Junne (Tom) Lang.

She is preceded in death by her parents: John and Elizabeth Zierden; brothers: Bobby Zierden and Delroy Zierden.

Ruth was born on September 8, 1946, in Cold Spring, MN. She graduated from St. Boniface High School in 1964. Ruth married Sheldon Lang on May 6, 1967.

Ruth worked for 32 years as a special education paraprofessional in the ROCORI school district and was an avid Special Olympics volunteer for most of those years. Her passions were her family, faith, and friends. Ruth loved baking, cooking, sewing, gardening, driving, and of course; the occasional gambling trip.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2025, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. There will be a visitation after 9:00 a.m. in the church gathering space prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.