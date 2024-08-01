Ruth L. Moeller, 67, Sauk Rapids

July 25, 1956 - June 29, 2024

attachment-Ruth Moeller loading...

Family will have Private Services for Ruth L. Moeller, 67 who passed away at her home on Saturday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Ruth was born July 25, 1956 in Chicago, IL and adopted by Ralph and Evelyn (Halamka) Pingel. She married John Moeller on August 18, 1979 at Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud. Ruth was proud to be a homemaker and stay home to raise her children., Ruth was helpful, caring, and loved raising animals. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, and spending time with her family.

Ruth is survived by her mother, Evelyn Pingel of Sauk Rapids; children, Joshua Moeller of Sauk Rapids, Shane Moeller of Long Prairie and Tomiah Moeller of Long Prairie; grandchildren, Elisha Dally, TateLyn Dally, Tamen Dally, Gauge Goertz, Skyla Mulenburg, Shaye Moeller, Landon Moeller, Jaiden Moeller and Grace Moeller; sister, Carol Lehmkuhl of Sauk Rapids.

She is preceded in death by, her father, Ralph Pingel in 1979; husband, John in 2018; granddaughter, KaeLee Joh Dally.