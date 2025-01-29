Ruth Heisick, 83, Albany

January 24, 1942 - January 25, 2025

Ruth Heisick passed away on January 25, 2025, at the age of 83. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 11:00 AM, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 23845 Co Rd 40, Albany, MN, with visitation on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the church and visitation one hour prior to the service. Caring for Ruth and her family is the LeMieur Funeral Home in Little Falls, MN.

Ruth was born on January 24, 1942, in Elmdale Township, Minnesota, to Tillie (Ernst) and Fred Baggenstoss. She graduated from Upsala High School in 1960. After graduation, she moved to Minneapolis to live with her brother and sister-in-law, Minars and Lorraine, while working for First Southdale Bank and later at Deluxe Checks. On May 12, 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, John Heisick, and they resided in St. Paul until moving back to the Upsala area to John’s family farm in 1966, where she lived until her death. She worked at Plaza Park State Bank in Waite Park for several years, Farmers State Bank in Upsala and then Woller Equipment until her retirement. She and John enjoyed traveling together, especially to Lake Superior and the North Shore, and their many trips to Colorado to visit family. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin they built near Akeley, attending car shows with the Lone Eagle Car Club in their 1950 Ford, “Baby Doll II.” She enjoyed canning, cooking, and baking, especially her overnight buns and Christmas Anise cookies, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her greatest joy and love were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John; son, Joe (Maureen) of Pillager; daughter, Anne Elliott (Doug) of Elbow Lake; three grandchildren, Ashley Houle (Mitch), Alex and Adam, and three great-grandchildren, Eden, Emberlee and Lillian; and sister Yona Scholl.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Minars Baggenstoss.