Ruth E. Steeves, 88, Princeton

August 4, 1930 - June 13, 2019

Ruth E. Steeves passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Cokato Manor in Cokato, MN. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 AM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery following the service.

Ruth Elanore Steeves was born on August 4, 1930, in Princeton, to Fred and Margaret (Johnson) Anderson. She was loyal to her hometown of Princeton her entire life, and she loved working on the dairy and crop farm with her family. She was married to Bruce Steeves on April 4, 1952, in Princeton, and together they worked on the farm. Family was very important to Ruth, and she was very proud of all of their accomplishments and the people they had become. She was a social butterfly with a great sense of humor, and she loved a good conversation even if it was simply saying hi. She had a very strong faith in Christ, on which she based her life; helping others and being a kind person to everyone who crossed her path. She will be remembered for being an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.

Ruth is survived by her children, Dorothy Steeves of Brownton and Daniel Steeves of Arkansas; grandchildren, Christine Robinson, Heather Burris, Nicholas Steeves, and Brian Steeves; great-grandchildren, Caiden, Dominick, Christian, Jayden, Makinlee, Westlyn, Erin, and Dillon; and sisters, Lois Martin and Mary Ericson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce in 1981; brothers, David, Earl, Maynard; and sister, Iris.