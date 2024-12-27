Ruth Ann Schommer, 76, Eagan

July 23, 1948 - December 22, 2024

Memorial Services will be at a later date for Ruth Ann Schommer, age 76, who passed away Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Ruth was born July 23, 1948 in New Ulm, MN to Joseph and Mary (Tompkins) Zeug. She married Ronald Schommer on July 25, 1970 in Hastings. Ruth worked as a secretary/office manager for various employers. Ruth enjoyed quilting, reading, playing cards especially pinochle, cribbage, board games, socializing, sewing, bible study, baking, traveling, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her son, Daniel of Eagan; siblings, Deanna (Roger) Coudron of Marshall, Mark Zeug of Honolulu, HI, Mary Zeug of Tracy, Margaret (Murph) MacKenzie of Forest Lake, and Douglas (Doris) Zeug of Milroy; and sisters-in-law, Alice Zeug of Milroy and Linda Zeug of the Twin Cities. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; baby sister, Colleen; brothers, Robert, Donald, and Grant; and sister-in-law, Helene Zeug.