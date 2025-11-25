August 14, 1964 - November 22, 2025

Funeral services will be 10:00AM Friday, November 28, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Russ Andrews, 61 of St. Cloud who died Saturday, November 22, 2025 at his home in St. Cloud. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Verndale. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Rusty was born August 14, 1964 in Wadena to Russell & Clarinda (Miller) Andrews Sr. He worked as a driver for Coborn’s, Spee Dee Delivery, Dealer Specialty’s and most recently for O’Reilly Auto Parts. Russ was a man of many words; he did not sugar coat it. He had a knowledge of vehicles and loved and owned many over the years. He was very proud of his model car collections; he had a love for the word and his memory to recall it. Rusty loved his family and enjoyed spending time camping, cooking, baking, grilling, telling stories and telling jokes. He was an excellent oil painter and painted many for his friends and family. Rusty loved his fur baby’s and had many dogs he cared for over his lifetime.

He is survived by his sisters, Ronda (Steve) Symons of Knoxville, TN; Landa (Terry) Ackerman of Piggot, AR; former wife Debby and her sons, Jason Novak and Keith Novak, girlfriend, Liz Hardin, and nieces Amanda Ackerman, Chrystle Hester, Brittny James and Shelby James.

He is preceded in death by his parents.