Ruben R. Bohrer, 89, Waite Park

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Ruben Richard Bohrer, age 89 of Waite Park, MN. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, November 15, 2024 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center in St. Cloud. The Reverend Isaiah Frederick, O.S.B., the Chaplain at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center will officiate. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Public visitation will be one hour prior to the services at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Ruben was born on September 27, 1935 in Manhaven, ND the son of Richard and Helena (Masser) Bohrer. He grew up in Manhaven, ND where he went to school through the 8th grade. He enlisted into the U.S. Army on October 20, 1953. He served his country during the Korean War state side as a Sargent of the motor pool. He was honorability discharged on October 19, 1955.

He was united in marriage to Mildred M. Schmidt on May 1, 1957 at St. Mary’s Help of Christian’s Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Even though Ruben only completed 8th grade, he took night classes for refrigeration and air conditioning. Since he knew more of a hands-on approach, he ended up co-teaching the course.

He worked for McGary Brothers Construction, and later for the Minnesota Correctional Facilities in St. Cloud for 25 years. He retired at the age of 55 in 1990. He had a hobby farm and raised beef cattle, chickens, and had a large garden. Having retired early, both he and Millie traveled many winters exploring the United States. They ended up purchasing a winter home in Florida and spent a number of winters working at Walt Disney World.

Ruben loved his family and taught them the things he enjoyed most – camping, traveling, fishing, hunting, golfing, gardening, canning and barbequing. He loved to look for bargains at flea markets, garage sales and auction sales. He was quite the handyman and could fix anything!!! He will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; two sons, Daniel and baby Joseph; and brothers Norman, baby George, Hilbert and Howard.

He is survived by; his wife of 67 years, Mildred of Waite Park, MN; one son, David (Betty) Bohrer of St. Joseph, MN; three daughters, Diane (Ronald) Marshman of Falcon Heights, MN, Denice (John) Tracy of South Haven, MN, and Sandra (Kevin) Schreiner of St. Augusta, MN; 8 grandchildren, Mitchell (Kristen) Sequin, Lynne Bohrer, Peter Marshman, Patrick (Paige) Tracy, Jonathan Tracy, Joshua Tracy, Tabitha (Aaron) Wiltgen, and Casey (Kenna) Schreiner; 4 great grandchildren, Makyah Sequin, Emmett Marshamn, Pepin Tracy, and Chase Wiltgen; other relatives and many friends.