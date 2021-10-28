Royce Nies, 75, Sartell

March 20, 1946 - October 25, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell for Royce Nies, 75, of Sartell who passed away peacefully on October 25, 2021, at his home. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and an hour before the Mass at the church on Tuesday. A private family burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Royce was born March 20, 1946, in Richmond, Minnesota to Alex and Julia (Betty) Nies. He married his high school sweetheart Bonnie K. Cheeley on August 24, 1968, in St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, Minnesota.

Shortly after graduating from St. Boniface High School in 1964 Royce went on active duty with the US Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1966. He later worked in the music retail industry before working in the securities industry for 46 years. Royce was a life member of VFW #428 St. Cloud and the Sartell American Legion. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

Royce graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1970, the University of Missouri in 1973 and the College for Financial Planning in Denver, Colorado in 1987. Royce was a community activist serving on many boards as well as serving as Treasurer of the Sartell Music Association, President of the St. Cloud Area Muskies Inc., Sertoma, Central Minnesota Bass Masters, St. Cloud State Husky Boosters, St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra and Central Minnesota Boy Scouts of America.

Royce enjoyed spending time with friends and family, fishing, playing his saxophone in several local bands, attending his grandchildren’s activities, local sporting events and working in the gardens around their home.

Royce is survived by his wife Bonnie of 53 years; son Jason (Kim), daughters Shannon Nies and Tiffany (Adam) Heathcote; grandchildren, MacKenzie (Erik Skoe), Tristen, Mitiku, and Genet Nies, Sophie and Jack Heathcote; siblings Nick, Fred, Bob, Ralph, and Steve Haffley and Sheldon Nies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex Nies, Ralph Haffley, Joseph Virnig and Julia (Betty), twin daughters Anne and Andrea Nies, brothers Joseph Nies, Michael Haffley and sister Barb (Silbernick) Haffley.

Royce’s family would like to extend their appreciation to the Centra Care Hospice Team, Coborn’s Cancer Center and the VA Hospital for their care and compassion for Royce.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Sartell Music Association, PO Box 242 Sartell, MN 56377.