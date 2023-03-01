Royalton Man Hurt in Highway 10 Crash

LANGOLA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Royalton man was hurt in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 10 in Langola Township at around 4:30 p.m.

The patrol says an SUV driven by 68-year-old William Brezinka of Royalton was headed west on Highway 10 near Rice when he left the roadway and rolled.

Brezinka suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Authorities say the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

 

 

