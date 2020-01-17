Roxanne M. Pieles, 76, Princeton

March 13, 1943 - January 16, 2020

Roxanne M. Pieles, 76, of Princeton, MN, passed away on January 16, 2020, at the Elim Home, Princeton. She was born to the late Oliver and Vivian (Rither) Germain on March 13, 1943, in Stillwater, MN. Roxanne married Gerald Pieles. Funeral Services will be at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton.

Roxanne is survived by children, Kristine (Dennis) Almen of Princeton and Ken (Shari) Pieles of Princeton; grandchildren, Alexandra Pieles, Elizabeth Cook, Danielle Pieles, Rebecca Russell, Ryan Keane, and Sydney Pieles; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Ted (Cindy) Kriesel of Andover.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; daughter, Kerri Keane; and brothers, Greg Germain and Brad Borreson.