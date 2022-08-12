Rox Walk-Off Mud Puppies Again; Clinch Division Best Record

The St. Cloud Rox got a walk-off RBI single from Will Worthington in the 9th inning to complete the 7-6 come from behind win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies Thursday night. Charlie Condon singled in John Nett to tie the game earlier in the 9th inning as St. Cloud overcame a 6-5 9th inning deficit to earn the win.

Ike Mezzenga went 1-4 with a run scored and 3 RBIs, Charlie Condon was 2-4 with a run scored and 1 RBI and Jack Steil had 2 hits. Chase Grillo threw a scoreless 9th inning to pick up the win in relief.

The Rox improve to 24-9 in the 2nd half of the season and 49-17 overall. The Rox have clinched the best overall record in the Great Plains West Division with their 7th straight win and a Willmar loss. St. Cloud will have home field advantage for their best of 3 first round series with Willmar. Game 1 of that series will be played in Willmar at 7:05 Sunday night with Game 2 Monday night at 7:05 in St. Cloud. Game 3, if necessary, will be played in St. Cloud Tuesday.

The Rox have 2 regular season games remaining at Bismarck Friday and Saturday nights. Game time Friday at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.