Rox Walk-off Mud Puppies 9-7

The St. Cloud Rox got a walk-off 2-run home run from Ike Mazzenga in their 9-7 win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies Wednesday night Mazzenga had 2 hits and 4 RBIs for the day for St. Cloud. ROCORI graduate Jack Steil added a 2-run home run and O'Neill Burgos chipped in 2 hits and 2 runs scored for St. Cloud.

Tyler Cornett allowed 1 earned run in 1 2/3 innings to earn the win in relief. Nick Hyde started the game for the Rox and threw 5 innings with 1 earned run allowed with 6 strikeouts.

St. Cloud improves to 23-9 in the 2nd half of the season and 48-17 overall. The Rox hold a 2-game lead over Willmar for the best overall record in the Great Plains West Division which will determine who has home field advantage for the Rox vs. Willmar best of 3 first round playoff series which starts Sunday.

The Rox have 3 regular season games remaining including tonight's final regular season home game when they host the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.