Rox Top Huskies 5-3

Rox Top Huskies 5-3

photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com

The St. Cloud Rox won 5-3 at home against the Duluth Huskies Monday night to end a short 2-game losing streak.  The Rox scored 1 run in the 1st inning, 2 in the 2nd, 1 in the 4th and 1 in the 6th.  Charlie Condon drove in 2 runs and Trevor Austin went 1-1 with a double, 2 runs scored and 1 RBI for St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Hunter Day threw 5 innings with 3 earned runs allowed to get the win and improve to 6-0. The Rox bullpen threw 4 shutout innings with just 1 hit allowed.

St. Cloud will host Duluth again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6;35.  St. Cloud is 11-6 in the 2nd half of the season and 36-14 overall.

 

Come Visit Rice, Minnesota With Us

Filed Under: Duluth Huskies, st. cloud rox
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Sports, St. Cloud Rox
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top