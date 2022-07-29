Rox Top Bucks 8-2

The St. Cloud Rox fell behind 2-0 in the 1st inning but rallied to beat the visiting Waterloo Bucks 8-2 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field.

Ethan Mann had 4 hits, 2 doubles, a home run and 4 RBIs to lead the Rox. Ike Mezzenga went 2-4 with a run scored and 2 RBIs and Brice Mathews added 2 hits and 2 runs scored for St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Brayden Gainey threw 7 innings with 3 hits and 2 earned runs allowed with 5 strikeouts to get the win for the Rox.

St. Cloud is 14-7 in the 2nd half of the season but they remain 3 games back of Willmar for first place in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division standings. Willmar has won 8 straight games.

The Rox host Waterloo tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.