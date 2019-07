The St. Cloud Rox had their game rained out against Thunder Bay Sunday. They will make the game up August 10 when St. Cloud plays at Thunder Bay. The two teams that day will play 2 7-inning games with the first one beginning at 4:35, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 4:05.

The Rox play a day/night doubleheader today in Mankato. The first game starts at 12:05, 11:35 pregame on AM 1390. Game two today is set to begin at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390 at 6:05.