Rox Rout Hot Tots in Minot

photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com

The St. Cloud Rox are 2-0 after an 11-0 win at Minot against the Hot Tots Tuesday night.  St. Cloud outhit Minot 12-1.  St. Cloud scored 5 runs in the 3rd inning, 3 in the 5th and 3 more runs in the 7th inning.  Matt Goetzmann homered twice, scored 3 runs and drove in 6 runs, Weber Neels went 4-5 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBIs and Tanner Knowles added 2 RBIs for the Rox.

Piercen McElyea threw 5 shutout innings to start the game for the Rox with 1 hit allowed and 6 strikeouts. The Rox will play at Bismarck tonight starting at 2 game series at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05. Kyle Marchak calls the action.

 

